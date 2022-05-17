Dladla waits to hear if he'll lead Richards Bay next season

Having led Richards Bay to promotion to the DStv Premiership, head coach Pitso Dladla is waiting on owner Jomo Biyela's call to confirm if he'll lead the side in the new season.

The Natal Rich Boyz won the GladAfrica Championship title on Sunday, finishing two points ahead of the University of Pretoria to clinch the automatic promotion spot. They will now join the heavy KwaZulu-Natal contingent in the top flight – AmaZulu, Golden Arrows, Royal AM and Maritzburg United.

Whenever a team gets promotion, the coach's job is always under scrutiny. Dladla is now waiting to hear from the club chair regarding the way forward.

“There hasn't been anything formal as yet. The important thing is the chairman will take the best decision for the team; the team has to be put first ahead of any individual,” said Dladla when asked about communication between him and the club about next season's coaching gig.

“We have to give him [Biyela] space to make the decision because the DStv Premiership is no child's play, it's a professional league.

“From my side whatever decision he makes, I'll support it. If he takes another coach I'll support that because he'll have his reasons. If he gives us the opportunity, I'll support that.

“Being a coach here at Richards Bay, you get support and that's why we won the GladAfrica Championship. We didn't have the best coaches but we had support from management,” Dladla said.

Dladla and his technical team of Ronnie Gabriel, Sibusiso Msomi and Vusumzi Magagula dedicated their title win to the young and upcoming coaches. They believe that their win shows young coaches can get the job done.

“The technical team had little experience and even with age, we were young. It was important for us to work together as young coaches so we could succeed.

"Now the directors, chairwomen and chairmen of clubs can trust young coaches with their teams. We were representing young coaches, showing that they deserve opportunities,” he said.