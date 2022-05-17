'Yengeni read Zondo’s finding out of essential context'

ANC executive slams 'pro-Ramaphosa' comments in report

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni read chief justice Raymond Zondo's comments in the state capture inquiry report “out of essential context”.



Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Mbekezeli Benjamin was reacting to a complaint lodged by Yengeni in which he accused Zondo of breaching the judicial code of conduct...