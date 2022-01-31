Benni contradicts Zungu, vows to pick Sithebe

After AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu banned Kaizer Chiefs-bound Siyethemba Sithebe from wearing the club jersey again, coach Benni McCarthy insists the player will continue playing as long as he gives his all at training.

Sithebe, whose contract with Usuthu is coming to an end in June, has signed a precontract with Chiefs, a decision that angered Zungu last week.

But despite that, McCarthy has reiterated that the midfielder is still his player for now and that he will continue selecting him.

“When it comes to the training field and if the player gives me 100% and works hard then, of course, I have to consider it,” McCarthy told the media.

“As far as I’m concerned, he is an AmaZulu player until June and his contract finishes and it says he is no longer an AmaZulu player and the relationship with a player becomes null and void.

“What happens from today until then, he is my player and AmaZulu player and he must come to training every day and he is expected to give 100% and more.

“He must die putting on the shirt and if he is not willing to do that is where he is going to have a problem with me.

“He won’t play and he won’t be selected because names for me mean absolutely nothing. The day you can say to me you can compete, you got more and achieved more in your life than me, then I bow down.

“Until then, no name counts [for] nothing and no-one is bigger than the team.”

McCarthy added that he would try not to get involved in what happens between the club and Sithebe as he wants the player to remain committed in his last five months.

“As a coach, I try not to involve myself. Emotionally I’m already involved with the players when they come to training,” he said.

“That’s my level of where I can deal with that. I don’t want to get involved and talk about players’ money because I don’t think it is fair for me to know what goes on – what players earn – because coaches sometimes are evil. If you know how much a player earns and he has one bad game then you want to hold that against him. So I should stay away from those things.”