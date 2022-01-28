Safa president Danny Jordaan: Bafana on the right track under Hugo Broos

Though Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup, SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan insists the senior national team is on the right track under coach Hugo Broos.

Broos, a 69-year Belgian, took over last year from Molefi Ntseki and has blooded in younger players Ethan Brooks, Evidence Makgopa and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

“We started by appointing a new coach (Broos) and embarked on a new process of developing a new set of players who can at least take us to the next five to six years,” Jordaan said.

“If you look at the average age of teams like Ghana and Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), you will see they have players who are aged around 30 and 31.

“By the next World Cup in 2026 in the US, Canada and Mexico, some of those players will be around 36 and 37 years old. If you look at some Bafana players, some of whom are 20 and 21 now, they will be around 26, 27 and 28 in 2026.

“That is the ideal age for players to reach the level where they can go to the World Cup.”