Injury blow for Percy Tau ahead of Al Ahly's participation in the Fifa Club World Cup

Percy Tau has been ruled out of the Fifa Club World Cup and is in danger of missing Bafana Bafana’s friendly international against France in March, his Egyptian club Al Ahly have confirmed.

Tau was injured in the 3-0 Egyptian League Cup loss to Smouha on Thursday, where he was the star name in an otherwise second-string Ahly side with the majority of their players at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Ahly officials have confirmed that Tau faces at least four weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury. Should it be longer than that, it will leave him in a race against time for Bafana’s high-profile friendly against the world champions.

“Osama Moustafa, the youth team’s doctor, stated that Al Ahly forward Percy Tau suffered an anterior muscle injury,” the club said in a statement after the Smouha defeat. “Moustafa added that Tau will be sidelined for four weeks, and he will perform a rehabilitation programme to fully recover from his injury.”

Tau was replaced in the game on 69 minutes and appeared to be in some discomfort. It is a further blow for the player, who had only just returned from a Covid-19 absence, while for Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane it is a huge loss.