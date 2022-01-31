Incredible Salah sends Egypt into semis

Mohamed Salah inspired Egypt to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde yesterday.

The victory means Egypt will now face hosts Cameroon in the semifinal on Thursday for a place in the final. But it was Salah who was impressive after scoring the equaliser early in the second half, before setting up the winning goal to Trezeguet in extra time.

It was Morocco who started the better of the two as they broke the deadlock with the match just seven minutes old from a Sofiane Boufal spot kick who sent Mohamed Gabal the wrong way.

The match then opened up as Egypt, who were without their number goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy after he picked up a hamstring strain in their last match against Ivory Coast, went in search of an equaliser.

They had chances to make it 1-1 but were denied by some good goalkeeping from Yassine Bounou.

Morocco were happy to sit back and wait for a break away ball in a half which saw a lot of tough challenges from both North African teams.

Egypt finished the half stronger as Morocco held on for their slender lead at the interval. But for all their possession, the Pharaohs lacked the final killer ball to get past Morocco.

The Pharaohs came back with more energy and determination in the second half as they continued to search for an equalising goal.

And it was not long before they found the equaliser as Salah netted with a tap following a rebound from Bounou to make it 1-1 eight minutes after the restart. It was a deserved goal for Egypt as they kept on knocking on the door.

Buoyed by the equaliser, the Pharaohs continued with their attack as they searched for a second and put pressure on Morocco earlier on. But they lost their shape after that as Morocco took control of the match in which saw a lot of tempers towards the end.

Both teams could not be separated after regulation time and went to extra time. Egypt took a lead 10 minutes into the extra time with substitute Trezeguet slotting home from a cross by Liverpool striker Salah.