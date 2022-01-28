Benchwarmer Khune has hope for action at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune hopes his performance in the DStv Compact Cup for Warriors last week has given coach Stuart Baxter a reason to scratch his head.

Khune had only played a single match for Chiefs this season and that was during the MTN8 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in August last year.

Since then, he has not been seen in action as Daniel Akpeyi made the number one jersey his. But following that impressive performance last week, Khune believes he has done enough to warrant a return to the starting line-up.

“Obviously, there is that part [to show what I still have], like as soon as I saw that I was selected I asked myself how many goalkeepers we have from all these (PSL) clubs...” Khune explained to the media yesterday.

“It gave me hope and I told myself that I need to go out there and impress. I need to go out there and do what I do best, but I’m not out here to prove any point to anyone, but just to enjoy myself and give the fans that believed in me and voted for me something to smile about.”

The 34-year-old insists that he supported every goalkeeper that is selected to play ahead of him at Amakhosi and that he even helps them at training where to improve.

“We got a great relationship and I understand that other goalkeepers are doing well and that has to be respected,” he said.

“Hence you will never see me posting or commenting negatively about my situation right now. I’m in full support of the ones that are playing. No bad blood among the group.”

With Warriors to face Coastal United in the decider at FNB Stadium tomorrow, Khune added that he is encouraged by the support he has received from the football fraternity.

“It means a lot and I’m humbled by the reception I’m getting from the country and soccer lovers,” he said.

“I’ve been in this game for more than a decade and the fact that a decade later fans still appreciate my talent and what I can deliver on the day humbles me.

“I will continue rewarding them with great performances whenever given the opportunities. I believe I still have a lot to offer in this game. So whenever I wake up and drive to work, I know that I owe it to them.”