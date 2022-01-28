I'm here to strengthen the team, says Sekhukhune new signing Kabwe

Sekhukhune United new signing Rodrick Kabwe is determined to repay the faith shown in him by the club and coach McDonald Makhubedu by working hard and helping them improve.

Kabwe joined Babina Noko recently from Black Leopards and revealed that the club has been tracking him since last season.

Having joined them by signing a two-year deal, the left-winger plans to help Sekhukhune do even better in the second round of the DStv Premiership when they resume next month.

“I’m not promising heaven and earth. But I’m here to strengthen the team as we all know this season the club has been doing fine and given an opportunity, I will do my job which is creating goals. And if the opportunity to score comes, I will do that,” Kabwe told the club media department yesterday.

“I also need to defend well. I aim to help the team do even more as they have been doing fine in the first round... I’m here to help them and be stronger going forward.

“I want to thank the board and the coaches and the players for welcoming me here. It’s been a long time coming. The coach has wanted me even before the end of last season.

“But something happened and finally I’m here to join the family.”

With Sekhukhune eighth on the log table in their maiden season in the league, the 29-year-old feels with the number of new signings they made recently, they can improve that position.

Babina Noko have already signed Evans Rusike, Justin Shonga, and Luckyboy Mokoena as they continue to strengthen the team ahead of league resumption.

“In football, when you go onto the field, it is 11 v 11, of course, the teams that give more are the ones who will win, it doesn’t matter if they are big or not.”

Sekhukhune will play Platinum City Rovers on February 12 in the Nedbank Cup last-32 at Olen Park, Potchefstroom, in what will be their first match of the New Year.