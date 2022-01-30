Abbubaker Mobara hoping his reunion with Benni McCarthy will inspire a return to Bafana Bafana

Abbubaker Mobara wants to use his reunion with coach Benni McCarthy to push for a return to the Bafana Bafana fold and believes the latter is the perfect person to help him achieve that.

Mobara won the last of his nine caps against Namibia in October 2020, but the 27-year-old says the ambition to catch the eye of national coach Hugo Broos still burns brightly.

He is hoping that the switch from Cape Town City to AmaZulu this week will give him the platform to achieve that.

“I will always play my heart out to be part of the national team,” Mobara told TimesLIVE. “And with this AmaZulu team that can happen. They are very versatile, and they have developed a good style of play under coach Benni and I’m just happy to be part of his team and excited for the season ahead.”

Mobara and McCarthy worked together for half a season at City in the 2019/20 campaign before the latter was axed.

“It is exciting to work with Benni again, he is a SA legend so I’m keen to learn as much as I can from him to improve my football,” Mobara says. “It is a great opportunity for me to tap into his knowledge.”