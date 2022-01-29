Far East Rand Hospital says Jabu Mahlangu 'was not admitted' after crash

Jabu Mahlangu “was not admitted” to the Far East Rand Hospital last Saturday morning after a horror accident because his injuries were not serious enough, a spokesperson for the hospital has said.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United star Mahlangu had a charge added this week of fleeing the scene of the accident to one of reckless and negligent driving at the Benoni SA Police Service (SAPS) station, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said.

This was regarding the collision between the BMW 4 Series he was driving, along with a female passenger, and a Toyota Hiace Quantum minibus taxi in the early hours of last Saturday. Two people were seriously injured and 11 slightly, however the EMDP added that Mahlangu was allegedly not among those injured.

Lawyers for Mahlangu had said last Saturday that he was in the Far East Rand Hospital, but that they could not confirm his condition.

“Mr Jabu Mahlangu was seen here at the hospital after he was involved in a car accident, but he was not admitted,” Far East Rand Hospital spokesperson Linda Mkhondwane said.

Mkhondwane was asked if that meant Mahlangu's injuries were not serious enough for him to be admitted.

“Yes, because he was released on the same day,” he responded. “It was just a check-up.”