Sundowns Diski side is 'work in progress'

Mamelodi Sundowns Diski Challenge reserve league side are work in progress, according to their coach Surprise Moriri.

The last season’s losing finalists suffered a surprise 1-2 defeat against TS Galaxy at the Tsakane Stadium at the weekend.

Moriri said his boys need time to gel and find their feet in this competitive reserve league, and he will excise patient with them.

The Tshwane outfit top the log table with 13 points from six matches, followed by Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates with 12 points apiece.

“In terms of where we would like to be, we are still a work in progress. We played well in other matches, but we still have a lot to improve on. We have to collect points while we work on our weaknesses. We are working hard to improve the team and to keep the competition going within the team. We had a test of character against TS Galaxy, and we have to learn and move on from that,” said Moriri.

Chiefs started their league campaign like a house on fire with a 3-0 victory over Pirates in the Soweto derby.

However, that big win is a distant memory as they are now dropping points at an alarming rate.

Chiefs collected one point from their past three matches, and they last won the game in the Soweto derby against Swallows 2-0 on September 25.

Champions AmaZulu and Swallows are still searching for their first league wins after losing to SuperSport United and Chippa United at the weekend.

Usuthu are second from the bottom level on Swallows with two points from six matches and above them on goal difference.

Weekend results

AmaZulu 0 SuperSport 1; Cape Town City 2 Chiefs 2; TS Galaxy 2 Sundowns 1; Pirates 2 Baroka 0; Royal AM 0 Sekhukhune United 3; Chippa 2 Swallows 0; Marumo Gallants 0 Maritzburg 1; Arrows 1 Stellenbosch 2.