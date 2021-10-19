Maleka hopes Marumo reproduce good CAF run

Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Mpho Maleka plans to transfer their CAF Confederation Cup good run to the DStv Premiership.

Gallants have been doing well in continental competitions but are struggling in the Premiership as they remain without a victory in five matches.

On Friday, they edged AS Vita 2-1 in the Confederation Cup preliminary second round first leg at Peter Mokaba Stadium, and Maleka wants to build on that when they host tricky Royal AM today at 3.30pm.

“What we wanted in the previous match was a win to boost our confidence going into domestic matches,” Maleka told reporters.

“The biggest challenge was to get the mental strength, the physiological part of our players to say, can we turn things around as much as we didn’t have a good start domestically.

“Although we are doing well in the Confederation Cup, can we translate that performance to our league matches. We can have the confidence to build ourselves back to do well locally by achieving what we wanted.

“As much as we have lost the coach [Sebastien Migne], life has to go on ..."

“We have to build from the victory against Vita going forward.”

Maleka added that their target is to match what they got last season by getting 31 points at the end of the season, where they will be guaranteed safety in the league.

“Our first target now is to better what we achieved last season, which is to get 30-plus points and that we can say we have achieved what we wanted,” Maleka said.

“That’s the first step and the second one is to improve how we can play football. Everyone who watches the team can know our culture. Those are our targets with the club and we are looking forward to turning things around.”

Another fixture today will see another struggling team, TS Galaxy, in action against AmaZulu at Mbombela Stadium at 5.30pm. Galaxy, who are bottom of the table, will be chasing their first victory of the season.

Fixtures

Today

Gallants v Royal, Peter Mokaba 3.30pm; Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela 5.30pm.

Tomorrow

Arrows v Sundowns, Sugar Ray Xulu 3.30pm; Maritzburg v Pirates, Harry Gwala 5.30pm.

Saturday

Maritzburg v Galaxy, Harry Gwala 3.30pm; Cape Town City v Arrows, Cape Town 5.30pm.

Sunday

Chippa v Swallows, Sisa Dukashe 3.30pm; SuperSport v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe 5.30pm.