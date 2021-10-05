Soccer

Gallants lead Diski Challenge but are struggling in top flight

Limpopo-based team cruising in the reserve league

By Charles Baloyi - 05 October 2021 - 07:53
Marumo Gallants players warming up for a game against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
Image: TWITTER/Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants are finding it hard in the DStv Premiership but they are cruising in the Diski Challenge Rewired reserve league.

After four rounds of matches, the Limpopo-based outfit are at the top of the reserve league log with nine points. They recorded an emphatic 3-1 victory over Royal AM in Polokwane at the weekend.

The senior team is second from the bottom in the Premiership from nine matches. However, the reserve team are enjoying themselves and lead the way on goal difference ahead of Baroka and Pirates in second and third place, level on nine points in a tight race for the reserve league championship. 

Gallants have scored nine goals in four matches and things are looking good for them.

Champions AmaZulu are struggling in their title defence, as they are rock bottom with one point from four matches, while last season’s beaten finalists Mamelodi Sundowns are in fifth place with seven points.

Kaizer Chiefs, who lost in the semifinal last season, have also been inconsistent, with two wins and two losses.

Holders Usuthu started their season with a 1-1 draw against Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby but lost three matches against Baroka, Sundowns and Royal AM. Coach Siboniso Vilakazi had finished his debut season unbeaten.

Results

Pirates 1, Stellenbosch 0; Sundowns 2, Cape Town City 1; SuperSport 1, TS Galaxy 1; Swallows 2, Arrows2; Sekhukhune United 0, Baroka 1; AmaZulu 0, Chippa 1; Chiefs 0, Maritzburg 1; Maromu Gallants 3, Royal AM 1.

