Masutha warns Callies not to be complacent after a big win

After registering a 6-1 victory over Cape Town Spurs in the GladAfrica Championship at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, Pretoria Callies coach Joel Masutha has asked his charges to avoid being complacent.

While the victory has impressed Masutha, he reminded his players that they have not won anything and need to stay focused and not be carried away by the results.

A hattrick by Edmore Chirambadare and other goals by Keletso Sifama, Kgomotso Mosadi and Meshack Maphangule handed Callies a big win to move to 10th on the log standings with 10 points from eight matches.

“Difficult match as usual even though the scoreline says different things. I just want to commend the boys. We have been battling and creating without scoring,” Masutha told the club media department after the match.

“We always spoke at training that one day we will get a hiding. This time, we managed to score six. So yes, I’m always hard on my players. I always want them to do better.

“I just hope that we will keep our feet on the ground and not start being complacent and start feeling like we won [something big]. It is only three points and there is still a long way to go.

“We are still far behind from the teams that are on top there, but I’m happy that we scored six. I believe it will be a morale booster more than creating complacency in our boys.

“We will try our best to make them aware that this game is under the bridge, the next match is more important.”

Callies will visit Uthongathi at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm, looking to continue their revival following a slow start.

“Tough outings, I won’t look further than Uthongathi. I believe they have assembled a very good team, Papi Zothwane is known for playing carpet football and his team is playing exactly the way he used to play,” he said.

“We will go out there confident but not overconfident and we will try our best to get the maximum points because that’s what is at stake.”

Elsewhere, Uthongathi also recorded an impressive victory when they beat Polokwane City 3-1 at Princess Magogo Stadium, while University of Pretoria also continued with their impressive run when they edged Free State Stars 2-1 away.

Results

Leopards 0-1 JDR Stars; All-Stars 0-0 Richards Bay; City Rovers 0-0 Cosmos; Free State Stars 1-2 University of Pretoria; Sporting 1-1 Venda Football Academy; Callies 6- 1 Spurs;Tshakhuma 0-0 Lions; Uthongathi 3-1 Polokwane.