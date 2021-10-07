Gould feels tourney will unearth new stars

The Alex Stadium in Joburg will be a hive of activity as the Red Bull Kasi Cup takes centre stage on Saturday.

East to Soweto, Kathorus, Yoyo and Sesfikile will compete for the honour of being named best township football team. Retired footballers Morgan Gould, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Phumudzo Manenzhe, Teko Modise, and Doctor Khumalo will also play in an exhibition match.

Gould, 38, retired last season to focus on his coaching ambitions, and has a soft spot for grassroots football.

The former SuperSport and Kaizer Chiefs defender told Sowetan yesterday that playing at such a tournament would help aspiring footballers to get spotted by professional football teams in the country.

“I am excited about the weekend. It is going to be a humdinger. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for these boys. The spotlight will be on the up-and-coming footballers ekasi. I am passionate about football development. It helps the youngsters to address social ills in the townships and gives them a chance to change their lives,” explained Gould.

He described his involvement as giving back to the community after playing at the highest level for many years.

“I have retired, hung my boots and I am on a journey of coaching. We have to invest in giving back to the communities. We do not have to look at Christmas and the festive season any more to drink and party. We play township football and encourage the youngsters to follow their dreams,” said Gould, who is an assistant coach to Sekhukhune United's Themba Masango in the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired reserve league.

He has an entry-level coaching qualification and hopes to obtain the CAF A and Uefa pro licences.

“It is a learning curve for me. I am doing theory and learning a lot from the coaches at Sekhukhune. Coaching is a different ball game and I hope to get better and be a professional coach one day. Now I know the difference between playing and coaching,” said the Soweto-born former defender.