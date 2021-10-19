Liverpool will make things difficult for us, says Simeone

Madrid - Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said his team expect a tough challenge in tonight's Champions League Group B game at home to Liverpool and praised the Premier League team for their style of play.

Atletico have won three of their last four games against Liverpool, including a 3-2 comeback win at Anfield in the 2019-20 last 16.

"Chelsea, (Manchester) City, Liverpool are all fantastic but watching Liverpool is a real pleasure," Simeone told a news conference yesterday.

"They press high, play a high line, they have no fear of leaving spaces at the back. They have very quick players to go on the break. With (Virgil) van Dijk now (back from a long-term injury) they have improved their solidity in defence.

"I don't expect anything other than a team who will make things very difficult for us. We will try and find a way to hurt them, we need to match their intensity and will look to create our own chances."

Simeone added that centre back Jose Gimenez, midfielder Marcos Llorente and forward Matheus Cunha will face a late assessment to be in contention for the game.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has encouraged players to get vaccinated against Covid-19 after the recent rise in cases in Britain.

On Sunday, Britain reported 45,140 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Guardiola did not comment on his squad's vaccination status, saying it was "private", but added that he and his family have been vaccinated.

"I have my own opinions, I trust the doctors and scientists. If they say it's the best way to protect the people, you should do it," Guardiola said on the eve of City's Champions League Group game at Club Brugge.

"Myself and my family have done it. The doctors will talk with the players individually and after that they have to decide. We see in England how many deaths there still are and people get the virus and are suffering. We have to move forward, stay safe, be careful, use the masks, use the vaccines for better for the society and for themselves."

Guardiola said goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus could be in contention to face Brugge this evening.