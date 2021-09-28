Soccer

Chiefs Diski will conquer in future, says Khumalo

Coach happy with 2-0 victory over Swallows

By Charles Baloyi - 28 September 2021 - 11:23
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/somkku9kanokwan

Kaizer Chiefs bounced back to their winning ways in the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired reserve league with an emphatic win in the Soweto derby.

Amakhosi reserves recorded a convincing 2-0 victory over Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium at the weekend.

Sabelo Radebe and Mthokozisi Balakazi scored on either side of halftime to help Amakhosi collect the maximum points.

“This is a team that will conquer in the future. We are playing with the style that we wanted,” warned Chiefs coach Vela Khumalo.

Chiefs aim for back-to-back victories as they face Arrows

After their opening day victory over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby, Kaizer Chiefs will be eyeing back-to-back wins in the DStv Diski Challenge ...
Sport
1 week ago

Chippa United at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth held Sundowns to a frustrating goalless draw. Coach Surprise Moriri’s charges could not find a way past Chippa, and they collected a point away from home.

Pirates laboured to a 1-0 victory against Sekhukhune United at the Dobsonville Stadium. They recorded back-to-back league wins.

Cape Town City hammered Marumo Gallants in a five-goal thriller at the Malta Park Sports Ground. City’s 4-1 win was the highest winning margin in round three, and it kept the viewers entertained.

Weekend results:

AmaZulu 2 Royal AM 3; Cape Town City 4 Marumo Gallants 1; Arrows 0 TS Galaxy 2; Baroka 1 SuperSport 0; Chiefs 2 Swallows 0; Maritzburg 0 Stellenbosch 3; Chippa 0 Sundowns 0.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...