Chiefs Diski will conquer in future, says Khumalo

Kaizer Chiefs bounced back to their winning ways in the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired reserve league with an emphatic win in the Soweto derby.

Amakhosi reserves recorded a convincing 2-0 victory over Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium at the weekend.

Sabelo Radebe and Mthokozisi Balakazi scored on either side of halftime to help Amakhosi collect the maximum points.

“This is a team that will conquer in the future. We are playing with the style that we wanted,” warned Chiefs coach Vela Khumalo.