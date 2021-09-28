Chiefs Diski will conquer in future, says Khumalo
Coach happy with 2-0 victory over Swallows
Kaizer Chiefs bounced back to their winning ways in the DStv Diski Challenge Rewired reserve league with an emphatic win in the Soweto derby.
Amakhosi reserves recorded a convincing 2-0 victory over Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium at the weekend.
Sabelo Radebe and Mthokozisi Balakazi scored on either side of halftime to help Amakhosi collect the maximum points.
“This is a team that will conquer in the future. We are playing with the style that we wanted,” warned Chiefs coach Vela Khumalo.
Chippa United at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth held Sundowns to a frustrating goalless draw. Coach Surprise Moriri’s charges could not find a way past Chippa, and they collected a point away from home.
Pirates laboured to a 1-0 victory against Sekhukhune United at the Dobsonville Stadium. They recorded back-to-back league wins.
Cape Town City hammered Marumo Gallants in a five-goal thriller at the Malta Park Sports Ground. City’s 4-1 win was the highest winning margin in round three, and it kept the viewers entertained.
Weekend results:
AmaZulu 2 Royal AM 3; Cape Town City 4 Marumo Gallants 1; Arrows 0 TS Galaxy 2; Baroka 1 SuperSport 0; Chiefs 2 Swallows 0; Maritzburg 0 Stellenbosch 3; Chippa 0 Sundowns 0.
