Embattled Swallows coach Truter confident team will soon turn the corner

Brandon Truter’s head is not far from the guillotine as results continue to elude him, but the embattled Swallows coach is confident there is hope for the future and that his club can turn the corner.

Truter has big problems.

He has just returned from a purported two-week suspension and Swallows are languishing in 13th place on the DStv Premiership on six points from seven matches after a 1-1 draw at home against Stellenbosch at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

“Obviously at home we were looking at the three points but we had our own personal objectives for this game [against Stellenbosch]. You have to look at the opponent, who are unbeaten, and look at our form at the moment and the number of goals we conceded,” said Truter.