Embattled Swallows coach Truter confident team will soon turn the corner
Brandon Truter’s head is not far from the guillotine as results continue to elude him, but the embattled Swallows coach is confident there is hope for the future and that his club can turn the corner.
Truter has big problems.
He has just returned from a purported two-week suspension and Swallows are languishing in 13th place on the DStv Premiership on six points from seven matches after a 1-1 draw at home against Stellenbosch at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.
“Obviously at home we were looking at the three points but we had our own personal objectives for this game [against Stellenbosch]. You have to look at the opponent, who are unbeaten, and look at our form at the moment and the number of goals we conceded,” said Truter.
The last time Swallows won a match was against Royal AM in August. They have scored just two goals and conceded eight.
“So we have set ourselves small targets in terms of wanting to keep a clean sheet and unfortunately we could not. We had some good moments and moments where we could have done better but in terms of ball retention and the structure I think we did well.”
The last time Truter was on the bench was when Swallows were clobbered 3-0 at home by SuperSport United on September 19. He was frozen out of the club with assistant coach Simo Dladla temporarily put in charge.
Truter missed a goalless draw against Cape Town City in the Premiership and heavy defeats against the same City [0-4 in the MTN8] and a 3-0 thrashing by champions Mamelodi Sundowns before he returned to the bench for the home draw against Stellenbosch.
Truter rested his tried and tested midfield enforcers and started with a youthful trio of Givemore Khupe, 21, Grant Margeman, 21, and 23-year-old Lehlogonolo Matlou.
“It is a new structure and a new playing style and with new personnel who also had some debuts,” said Truter, referring to 25-year-old goalkeeper Jody February and first starts for Khupe and Margeman.
Truter said the injection of young blood will help Swallows in the run, though he knows time is a commodity that coaches do not have.
“It augers well for the club and for the future but you have to respect the senior guys as well. There will definitely be rotations in that midfield and the combinations are there. It was Grant and Khupe’s first start and we took a risk in the midfield which came off.
“You can only just give them your support and I think the belief in them was shown by starting with them. It is for them to take it up.”
Though Musa Nyatama, Dillan Solomons, Wambi Strydom and Vuyo Mere started on the bench, Truter said they are still valuable to the team.
“Those are all the guys that can really influence things and come with loads of experience.”
Swallows have a week to prepare for a trip to East London for a confrontation against fellow strugglers Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday.