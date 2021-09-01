Maboe ruled out for up to nine months

Mamelodi Sundowns star Lebohang Maboe could be out for a period of six to nine months after he sustained a knee injury last month.

Maboe, 26, went under the knife and head of medical at Sundowns Dr Carl Tabane declared his surgery a success.

“Lebo sustained a complex knee injury at the beginning of August. He injured his lateral meniscus and the anterior cruciate ligament. His injury needed surgery. The surgery was successful. We are looking at the rehab process of about six to nine months.

"However, it is not for the first time that we are treating this type of injury. With the medical team that we have at the club, we are confident that we can shorten the period so that he can come back a little bit earlier than expected. The time frame is about six to nine months," explained Dr Tabane.

“These are the kind of injuries that could end careers for some players. However, in Maboe's case, he is a highly motivated individual. We started the rehab a few weeks before the surgery. He was keen to do the surgery from the onset. He did his research about the subject to get an idea of what it's about, and he knew what was going on."

Dr Tabane encouraged the players that have recovered from the same injury to talk to each other and motivate each other.

“They must talk to each other and help one another. It is easier to recover if you know someone that overcame the injury. Lebo is highly motivated and the rehab process is currently going well. We are confident that he will recover and return to the field of play earlier than expected,” added Dr Tabane.