Dolly, Mbule bring respect back to No.10

The famed jersey No.10 used to be respected worldwide as a preserve for superstars, but in recent times, every Tom, Dick and Harry has donned it, leading to suggestions that it was losing value.

However, there’s a ray of hope that the dignity of jersey No.10 will be rekindled in the PSL this season. This comes after a number of teams allocated this shirt number to players who’re more than capable of pulling the strings and create something out of nothing.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Keagan Dolly, Sipho Mbule at SuperSport United and Mduduzi Mdantsane of Cape Town City lead the new No.10 brigade. The trio have already shown flashes of brilliance barely three games into the new season.

Dolly was given No.10 jersey upon his arrival at Naturena before the season started, joining as a free agent after leaving French League 1 side Montpellier, where he donned No.20. The 28-year-old left-winger may have started one of the three games Chiefs have played thus far, but he has shown he’ll be the side’s heartbeat, having already racked up an assist.

Mbule wore No.24 in the previous campaigns. His resurgence and efficiency has since earned him No.10 this term. Matsatsantsa are built around the skilful 23-year-old Mbule, hence they struggle when he’s off-form. Mbule has already scored once and managed an assist from three games across the league and the MTN8 so far this season.

Last season, Mdantsane proved he’s a special talent, netting an impressive nine goals and four assists in 31 games across all competitions from the midfield. City rewarded the 26-year-old by giving him No.10 this season. The attacking midfielder, who’s gifted with an educated left foot, looks to have picked up where he left off last term this season, with two goals from three outings already. Mdantsane used No.28 last season.

From having No.18 on the back of his shirt last season, his and the club’s maiden in the Premiership, Ethan Brooks is TS Galaxy’s new No.10. The talented 20-year-old may not have scored thus far but he's arguably been one of his side’s best players.

Brooks’s promising form in recent months is the reason he’s in the Bafana Bafana squad that will do duty against Zimbabwe and Ghana in the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.