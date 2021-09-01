Spazas can use digital key to unlock world of possibility

Spaza shops are at the heart of many SA informal communities, selling small quantities of everything, from groceries and home care products to medication and cleaning supplies. For the millions of citizens who live hand-to-mouth, the role of the spaza shop as a bulk breaker is a lifeline.



Yet what if these community hubs could become more than just general dealers, and play an active role in the upskilling and upliftment of the people they serve? Technology has the potential to help them do this, creating centres of learning, education and distribution enabled by a digital world...