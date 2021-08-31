Ronaldo dedicates Manchester United move to former boss Ferguson

"My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils," added Ronaldo, who spent the last 12 years winning a glut of trophies at Real Madrid and Juventus.

"History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!

"I'm back where I belong. Let's make it happen once again... Sir Alex, this one is for you."

Ferguson signed Ronaldo when he was a teenager in 2003 and British media had reported last week that the Scot convinced Ronaldo to return to United.

Ronaldo has often spoken in glowing terms of his time at the club and has previously described Ferguson as his "father in football".

The club responded to the post, saying: "Welcome home, Cristiano."

Ronaldo is set to join up with the squad after the international break and could make his first start on Sept. 11 when they host Newcastle United, if he returns unscathed from his duties with Portugal.

He spent six seasons at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, where he won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 alongside his team accolades, before sealing a then world record 80 million pounds ($110 million) move to Real Madrid.

During his first spell in Manchester he scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, the year Ronaldo helped United claim their last Champions League title.

He then went on to capture two LaLiga and four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, as well as four further Ballon d'Or awards, ending his stint at the Spanish club as their all-time top scorer with 451 goals.