Truter blames improper preparations for poor display at City

Swallows coach Brandon Truter has insinuated their somewhat patchy display in Sunday’s goalless stalemate at Cape Town City was due to improper preparations behind the scenes.

Swallows met City in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Athlone Stadium three days having had faced AmaZulu in a league tie in Durban. Truter gave a sense the club didn’t do enough to get his players well-conditioned for the City showdown after the Durban trip.

“I am happy with the result but I am just not happy with the way we approached this game. I think our recovery protocols…off-the-field issues, logistics need to be better managed because this is what you’ll get if you don’t get the methodologies seriously in football,’’ said Truter.

“It was a very tough game for us. I think the first half was end-to-end, both teams looked very good and both teams had chances as well.

Decision-making in the final third was our problem. The travelling… [coming] back from [the] AmaZulu midweek game then to Cape Town took its toll on the players. The preparations for this game didn’t go as smooth as I would like.”

Truter reserved special praise for his centre-back Sipho Sibiya, who was named man of the match against City.

“I am happy for Sipho. He was with us last season for so long, I think he played only four games. I have never doubted the boy… he’s quality. He was my first-choice defender in the GladAfrica as well,’’ said Truter.

“We were just not about pressing and high intensity. When we were under pressure we kept our shape well still, so it was a good side… another good side of us that we defended well.’’

Sibiya’s inclusion in the XI was arguably motivated by the unavailability of first-choice centre-back Wandisile Letlabika, who’s still nursing an unknown injury. The developing healthy competition among defenders at the Birds' nest is making Truter happy.

“It’s a good headache to have. We must remember that Vuyo Mere is still out as well. We also have Tebogo Langerman that’s coming in to that defence, so defensively we’re good,’’ noted the Swallows coach.