Makitan settling in quickly at TS Galaxy

Moving away from home can be daunting for anyone, but for Igor Makitan it is not the case as he has settled in well at TS Galaxy since making the switch from Bosnia and Herzegovina to SA last month.

Having already impressed on his debut when Galaxy faced Kaizer Chiefs in the opening round of the DStv Premiership at Mbombela Stadium two weeks ago, Makitan didn't take much time to adjust to conditions in the Premier Soccer League.

The 26-year-old defender has attributed this to the welcome given to him by his new teammates. “It’s a great feeling to play in the DStv Premiership and I’m satisfied with my contribution so far,” Makitan told the club's media department.

“The league is very demanding and I’m happy with how I have adapted so quickly. But I think it can always get better. Anyone from the club since I arrived here has been great and they have been helping me to adjust to the conditions here.”

With Galaxy yet to register a victory, following a draw and a defeat in their opening two matches, Makitan said the players were working hard to make sure they start winning.

“Galaxy is a good team and we will try our best to get the results for the club and help them achieve our goal. I was happy with my performance in my debut but as I said, there is always room for improvement and with time, I think I will do better for me and the club.”

Makitan is also pleased with how friendly people are in SA and this has also helped him settle quickly. “SA is a big and interesting country, with good people and I’m happy to be here and looking forward to making my contribution to the club during my stay here.”

Meanwhile, the Rockets will be aiming for their first victory of the season when they face Golden Arrows at Mbombela Stadium after the international break.