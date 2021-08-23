TS Galaxy dominate out-of-sorts Chiefs in stalemate

Kaizer Chiefs started their DStv Premiership campaign with a disappointing goalless draw against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium last night.

After their impressive performance against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 last weekend, where they came from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw, only to lose on penalties, a lot was expected from Chiefs in their opening league match last night.

But credit to Galaxy, who had a decent game plan which frustrated Chiefs on the night. Galaxy, who paraded most of their new signings, were quick to press Chiefs and didn’t give them any breathing space to play.

Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter kept faith in Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso in the heart of defence, while he only made one change from the team that lost to Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinal, with Bruce Bvuma starting ahead Itumeleng Khune between the posts.

It was Galaxy who started the brighter of the two but they failed to penetrate the Amakhosi defence in the opening half and were reduced to taking shots from outside the box which didn’t trouble Bvuma. Chiefs slowly started to find their rhythm late in the first stanza.

Samir Nurkovic came close to giving Chiefs the lead with a glancing header from close range that was saved by Galaxy debutant goalkeeper Vasilije Kolak. That was the best chance of the half as both sides failed to create clear-cut scoring chances.