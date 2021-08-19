Hugo Broos ropes in young guns in adventurous Bafana preliminary squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos kept to his promise of an emphasis on youth, naming a 31-man preliminary squad for the team’s first two 2022 World Cup qualifiers that had a decidedly adventurous outlook.

The Belgian takes charge of his first two matches against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday, September 3 (kickoff 3pm), and Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday, September 6 (kickoff 6pm). A final squad reduced in size is set to be named in about two weeks.

Brighton’s Percy Tau, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Thapelo Morena and Orlando Pirates’ Innocent Maela stood out as more experienced campaigners who played a role in Broos’s predecessor Molefi Ntseki’s failed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Broos named interesting defensive prospects Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Thabani Dube, Njabulo Ngcobo (both Kaizer Chiefs) and Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu).

The midfield, especially, had an emphasis on youth from the coach who won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon with a young team missing many front-line stars.

These included Kobamelo Kodisang (Braga B, Portugal), Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Mothobi Mvala and Sphelele Mkhulise (both Mamelodi Sundowns). Also young prospects for the middle of the park were Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy) and Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United).

The forwards, too, included young prospects Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Gift Links (Aarhus, Denmark) and Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC).

“We have to prepare a young and victorious team and qualify for the World Cup in Qatar,” Broos said.

“But we have a tough group with three teams who qualified for the Nations Cup next year, so it can be that we don’t qualify [for Qatar]. But we will try to do everything that we can to qualify.