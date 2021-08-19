Benni optimistic AmaZulu up for challenge at Downs

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy may have admitted that playing champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership opener this season could be challenging, but that they plan to make it uncomfortable for them.

Usuthu will travel to Loftus Versfeld Stadium to face the defending champions tomorrow (5pm).

Following their exit in the MTN8 after losing to Cape Town City, McCarthy insists they cannot afford a slow start in the new season and is optimistic that his side will be up for the challenge.

“I think you have to play the best teams, whether it is your first game or it is your last game or middle, for you to do well, you have to play the tough ones,” McCarthy told the club media department yesterday.

“Unfortunately for us, we are playing a team that won the league and we finished second and we play our opening match against each other.

“I think we had decent preparations. We had far fewer interruptions. The players that came back from injuries and from self-isolating, all integrated with the team. So it was just to try to get them up to speed in terms of fitness level and that.”