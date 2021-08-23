The value of mentorship is inevitable in life of a woman

To mark Women's Month, Mentorship Boardroom offers to help all ladies across the continent

Throughout our lives changes and transitions will occur. And whether you are stepping into uncharted places or are looking for a fresh perspective, it’s often advised to seek wise guidance.



Mentorship can be described as giving oneself a head start in life. Unlike a partnership, which is similar to taking a journey with someone, having a mentor is intentionally seeking advice and guidance from someone who is above you and can lend their experience and knowledge to you...