Broos takes brave step forward with new-look Bafana

SA preparing for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos rewarded the Cosafa Cup heroes in his 31-member squad for the upcoming Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.



Goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, Victor Letsoalo, Rushine de Reuck, Sphelele Mkhulise and Siyethemba Sithebe received call-ups after their sterling performances as SA won the Cosafa Cup last month...