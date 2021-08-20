Broos takes brave step forward with new-look Bafana
SA preparing for World Cup qualifiers
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos rewarded the Cosafa Cup heroes in his 31-member squad for the upcoming Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.
Goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, Victor Letsoalo, Rushine de Reuck, Sphelele Mkhulise and Siyethemba Sithebe received call-ups after their sterling performances as SA won the Cosafa Cup last month...
