No shame in losing MTN8 to a club of Downs’ calibre: Baxter
Chiefs coach lauds players' never-say-die attitude
Notwithstanding that their MTN8 elimination means they must wait a little bit longer to try and end the club’s six-year trophy drought, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter sees no shame in losing to a club of Mamelodi Sundowns’ calibre on penalties.
Sundowns elbowed Chiefs out of the MTN8 by beating them 2-1 on penalties in the quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium at the weekend. Amakhosi came from two goals down to force a 2-all stalemate. Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane netted for the Tshwane giants, while Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat were on target for Chiefs. ..
