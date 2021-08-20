Permanent Bay deal fills Ntsundwana with belief

Striker targets 12 goals in NFD's first round

Highly rated Richards Bay striker Somila Ntsundwana is brimming with optimism, feeling now that he’s settled in the GladAfrica Championship he can finally reach his full potential.



Last season Ntsundwana was on loan at Bay from Premiership side AmaZulu. Bay decided to make the move permanent last month. The 24-year-old from Motherwell in Eastern Cape is targeting 12 goals in the first round of the season...