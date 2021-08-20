PSL title contenders and pretenders
Teams open up field for Premiership season
As the eagerly awaited new DStv Premiership season is getting under way tomorrow, post months of unsightly court melees between the Premier Soccer League and member clubs Royal AM alongside Sekhukhune United, Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza take stock of how the season will possibly pan out.
Title contenders..
