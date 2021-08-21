‘A meritocracy’: Mokwena on why Sundowns played same XI that beat Chiefs against AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has explained that they kept the same team that dumped Kaizer Chiefs out of the MTN8 last weekend for the 1-0 league win over AmaZulu on Friday on “meritocracy”.

The Brazilians coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena made no changes to the team that started against Chiefs and were rewarded with an opening win of the season.

Key players in the starting line-up included captain Mosa Lebusa, Kennedy Mweene, Mothobi Mvala, Rivaldo Coetzee, Aubrey Modiba, Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile.

“It was just meritocracy,” Mokwena explained after the match.

“We were happy with the performance against Kaizer Chiefs, particularly in the first 35 minutes, and we knew we had to improve based on that performance. We felt a bit that making too many changes will disturb the momentum and the base we created against Chiefs.

“We wanted to work on the cohesion, which is always the primary goal, on our passing and our movements that will help us win football matches for a big club like Sundowns. This gives us confidence and momentum to try and continue with our work.

“We wanted to play the best-performing players at training and on match day.”