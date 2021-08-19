Stuart Baxter on his biggest challenge as Kaizer Chiefs kick off league season

Comparisons have been made in Stuart Baxter’s second stint as coach of Kaizer Chiefs to his first, though the coach admits this time around Amakhosi are that margin more demoralised.

When Baxter last took over in 2012, Chiefs had won nothing for a single campaign under Vladimir Vermezovic in the 2011-12 season. While the at-times tempestuous Serb had left Amakhosi in some state of disarray, they had managed a middling fifth place in the Premiership.

In his second stint Baxter arrives back to an Amakhosi who have won nothing in an unprecedented six seasons since the two league and cup doubles in three years he steered them to in 2012-13 and 2014-15. They scraped eighth place in the league in 2020-21.

As Chiefs kick off their 2021-22 Premiership season against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday the ex-Bafana Bafana coach admitted that represents a greater degree of demoralisation, and more in the mental aspect to work on.

“That is probably the biggest challenge,” Baxter said.

“Because I think there is a good vibe at the moment. People saw that when we played Pirates [in the pre-season Black Label Cup], and when we played Sundowns [in the MTN8].

“But the biggest problem I will get is when there is some sort of negativity that the players are confronted with, because then you go back in your development.

“I think at the moment everybody is quite optimistic – they know we’ve got work to do. I think we’re about 70% of what I would like to see. The players also see that.

“But the mental part that you’re alluding to – that’s a massive one for Chiefs at the moment.