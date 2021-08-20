PSL is back, and no surprise that Sundowns start with a win

Mamelodi Sundowns started the defence of their DStv Premiership title on a winning note by edging a determined AmaZulu 1-0 at Loftus on Friday afternoon.

This is the second win of the season in all competitions for the Brazilians, who are aiming for an unprecedented feat of five league title wins in a row, after they defeated rivals Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals last weekend.

It is a different story for AmaZulu, their coach Benni McCarthy and his men as they have lost their opening two matches and they will be under pressure in their next league match when they host Swallows FC on Wednesday.

Sundowns will be in good spirits when they play their second game of the league campaign against Gavin Hunt’s Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday.

Sundowns’ coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena started the match with the same line-up that beat Chiefs on penalties.

Mosa Lebusa once again captained the side that boasted the experience of players like Kennedy Mweene, Mothobi Mvala, Rivaldo Coetzee, Aubrey Modiba, Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile.

McCarthy made three changes to his XI that lost to 2-1 to Cape Town City last weekend with Bonginkosi Ntuli, Mattar Ceesay and Siphesihle Maduna on for Lehlohonolo Majoro, Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga.