Baxter sticks with Mathoho-Cardoso defensive pairing

New arrivals Ngcobo, Dube will have to wait

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter appears to be not prepared to dismantle the central defensive pairing of Mulomowandau Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso just yet.



The Mathoho-Cardoso partnership has been suspect in the past three seasons, contributing to Chiefs’ recent struggles. The arrival of two highly-rated center backs — Njabulo Ngcobo, who’s the reigning Defender of the Season, and Austin Dube before the start of the term — was seen by many as the end of the Mathoho-Cardoso combination...