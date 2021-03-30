Fullback unfazed by lack of action at Bucs

Monyane counts on his versatility to secure Olympic spot

As he’s been used sparingly at club level this term, Orlando Pirates utility full-back Thabiso Monyane is banking on his versatility to help him earn a slot in the SA quad going to the Olympics.



Monyane was part of the SA Under-23 squad that recently had a training camp in Durban, playing two warm-up games against Premiership sides Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United last Thursday and Sunday respectively...