Soccer

Ama-2000 are making waves in PSL

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 15 June 2020 - 10:46
Augustine Kwem of Chippa United, left, and Luke Fleurs of SuperSport United. Fleurs, 20, is comfortable playing top-flight football. /Gallo Images/ Lefty Shivambu
Augustine Kwem of Chippa United, left, and Luke Fleurs of SuperSport United. Fleurs, 20, is comfortable playing top-flight football. /Gallo Images/ Lefty Shivambu

The era of ama-2000 is truly upon us.

In SA colloquial language, ama-2000 is a term given to youth born in the new millennium.

Whether in music, entertainment or sports, youth born in the 21st century are making inroads in every aspect of life and they are here to stay.

As the country celebrates Youth Day tomorrow, there are already a number of players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) who are making waves.

SuperSport United defender Luke Fleurs is one such player. The 20-year-old (born March 3 2000) is comfortable playing in the big league with players much older than him.

This season, he made 10 appearances for the team and is slowly becoming a constant figure in the defence.

"... the youth from back then decided to take action against an unjust system," Fleurs told Sowetan.

"Today you have young players like me who are able to make a living doing what we love. At 20, I am in a position to achieve my dreams."

AmaZulu winger Sphesihle Maduna is another player blazing the trail in local football. Although born December 26 1999, he is still classified as a "2000".

"I was born five days before 2000, but I guess I'm also a 2000," he laughs.

Maduna has played an incredible 19 of the total 24 league games Usuthu have played this season.

Other 2000s making waves in the PSL include Baroka attacker Evidence Makgopa, Rowan Human (Wits), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg), Thabiso Monyane (Pirates), Molahlehi Kunyedi (Wits) and Goodman Mosele (Baroka) to name a few.

Youth aggrieved by a lack of teaching jobs

It has been a tough few years for Simphiwe Xaba as the Soweto youth battles to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a teacher.
News
3 hours ago

Listen to the voice of the youth

Forty four years ago, hundreds of thousands of young people, mostly school children, took to the streets of Soweto demanding, among other things, a ...
Opinion
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X