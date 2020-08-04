Orlando Pirates 'overlook' its youth brigade

The rivalry between the so-called big three in Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns is unmatched in South African football.

Nevertheless, despite being the greatest rivals in the local game, these teams have totally different approaches in how they go about their business.

The dissimilarities ranges from the styles of play to their focus on youth structures' graduates, among so many others.

As far as the styles of play are concerned, in recent campaigns, Amakhosi under coaches like Stuart Baxter and the incumbent Ernst Middendorp, have relied heavily on set-plays, while the Brazilians have been principled on positional-based philosophy, with The Buccaneers playing through speed on the flanks.

It's the trio's disparity in promoting players from their MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) ranks that has been topical in the wake of Sundowns promoting Malebogo Modise, a versatile left-back, last week.