30 million J&J vaccines secured: Here's what you need to know about SA's Covid-19 vaccine strategy

SA has secured 30 million Johnson & Johnson one-shot Covid-19 vaccines for use in the country.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who made the announcement on Monday during an oversight visit to the Aspen Pharmacare sterile manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa said the vaccines will be manufactured by Aspen Pharmacare, with production already under way.

He said from April, South Africans will see an acceleration in the rollout of vaccines throughout the country

Here is what you need to know:

Aspen to produce 250 million doses

Ramaphosa said the Aspen plant will produce 250 million doses in total and 220 million will be spread throughout the continent.

“Part of the reason we came here is to confirm that we are going to get our 30 million vaccines from Johnson & Johnson,” said Ramaphosa.

“As you well know, we’ve got a multi-supplier system of acquiring vaccines, Johnson & Johnson is one of those that we’re buying vaccines from and there are a number of others,” he added.

Target to vaccinate 40 million people still on the cards

He said the target was to vaccinate 40 million people before the end of the year and despite delays, the country was still on track with its rollout.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the country was in phase 1 of the vaccine rollout strategy.

“Government is committed to making all efforts to ensure that vaccines are available for our health workers, and in later phases for our citizens,” he said.

“From here on we are going to catch up on lost time, momentum is going to pick up, and we should be able to meet the targets we have spoken about. This is the beginning of a new era and phase of the rollout of the vaccines and the saving the lives of our people.”