Troughton over the moon after Callies cancel out All Stars

Pretoria Callies advanced to the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup after a 5-4 dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Cape Town All Stars at Danie Craven Stadium yesterday.

The two teams could not be separated after 120 minutes resulted in a 2-2 draw, it needed a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

This is a good achievement for the Pretoria side in their first season in the GladAfrica Championship to reach this stage of the competition.

Coach Sammy Troughton said last week that his side was hungry to reach the semifinal of this competition and was pleased after his players didn’t disappoint.

Callies are now the remaining team from the GladAfrica Championship in the competition and are one match away from the final.

Both teams came into this match on the back of different results. All Stars defeated JDR Stars 2-1 away, while Callies lost 2-3 to Royal AM in league matches.

Callies goalkeeper Itumeleng Lesu was called to make double saves to deny the home side in the sixth minute.