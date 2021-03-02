DStv addresses backlash over lack of diversity on Love Island SA
Pay broadcaster DStv has addressed the global backlash that the first episode of Love Island SA has caused over lack of diversity and inclusion.
This comes after the Sunday night premiere of the local version of the dating show on M-Net unveiled ten contestants with only three that were black...
