NFD rookies Callies target Ke Yona semifinals

Pretoria Callies have a desire to be in the last four of the Nedbank Cup and will give their all to achieve that.

This is according to coach Sammy Troughton, who was preparing his side to face Cape Town All Stars in the last 16 of the knockout competition at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

In their first season in the GladAfrica Championship, Troughton feels it will be a huge achievement for them, and it will send a statement of intent to their rivals — that they are here to compete.

“We are happy to be at this stage of the tournament, the very prestigious tournament, against a difficult team,” Troughton told the media yesterday through a virtual press conference.

“They are the form team at the moment if I look at the [last] five games they played. Their coach [Calvin Marlin] has done a great job there to get them back on track.

“So it is going to be tough, but we have to prepare our guys to go. We are hungry to get into the last four of the Nedbank. We want to keep the fans happy, the management happy and the players. So we are taking it very seriously.”

The 56-year-old added that they are going all out for a victory in Cape Town to build momentum for their league campaign.

“The players have been up for it at training, and we know it is not going to be an easy one. But I'm happy that the venue is Danie Craven, which is a bit of a neutral place. I don't think they have played there,” Troughton said.

“We are going to Cape Town to try and get the result.”

Callies have been impressive in their maiden season in the GladAfrica Championship. They are fifth on the log table with 22 points from 14 matches and are five behind leaders Richards Bay with a game in hand.

And the coach has been impressed with what he has seen from the players.

“I think it has gone well. The culture we are trying to bring at the club [is one where] we train hard and we play hard, even though we just lost our assistant coach Sly Mosala recently [he joined Sekhukhune FC]. He influenced the team but has to move on,” Troughton said.