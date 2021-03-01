Mayo brace sends Bay into the last eight

Richards Bay came back from a goal down to book a spot in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal after an entertaining 2-1 victory over TS Sporting at Mbombela Stadium yesterday.

Man-of-the-match Khanyisa Mayo inspired his team to the last eight with a brace. Decide Chauke put the home side in the lead with 18 minutes to go. But Mayo scored twice in the 76th and 86th minutes to help his team progress to the next round.

Richards Bay’s fairytale season continues as they are on top of the GladAfrica Championship and through to the Cup quarterfinals. They join fellow NFD side Cape Town All Stars, Black Leopards, Orlando Pirates, and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the last eight.

Jabulani Dhladhla brought down Lwandile Mabuye of Richards Bay inside the penalty area, but referee Abongile Tom blew the whistle for a corner 21 minutes into the first half.