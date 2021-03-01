Fairytale season for KZN side continues as they sink Sporting
Mayo brace sends Bay into the last eight
Richards Bay came back from a goal down to book a spot in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal after an entertaining 2-1 victory over TS Sporting at Mbombela Stadium yesterday.
Man-of-the-match Khanyisa Mayo inspired his team to the last eight with a brace. Decide Chauke put the home side in the lead with 18 minutes to go. But Mayo scored twice in the 76th and 86th minutes to help his team progress to the next round.
Richards Bay’s fairytale season continues as they are on top of the GladAfrica Championship and through to the Cup quarterfinals. They join fellow NFD side Cape Town All Stars, Black Leopards, Orlando Pirates, and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the last eight.
Jabulani Dhladhla brought down Lwandile Mabuye of Richards Bay inside the penalty area, but referee Abongile Tom blew the whistle for a corner 21 minutes into the first half.
That was a major talking point in the first half. The home side dominated the first-half and were unlucky not to have gone into the halftime break ahead on the scoreboard.
Kamohelo Sithole missed the best chance of the first half with an impressive display. But the home side were rewarded for their hard work in the second half when Chauke scored the opening goal 18 minutes from time.
Mayo equalised for the visitors four minutes later from the penalty spot after substitute Matome Mabeba brought down Mabuye inside the penalty area, leaving referee Tom with no choice but to award the spot-kick.
Mayo stepped up to convert the spot-kick against the run of play. He scored a brilliant free-kick to break the hearts of the home side with four minutes remaining on the clock. It was his second successive brace and this one was more special.
The player also scored a brace against Uthongathi in their 2-1 win last week in a league game.
