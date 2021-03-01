Struggling Limpopo duo eliminated favourites to make last-eight
TTM, Leopards chalk up shock cup victories
Limpopo teams Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Black Leopards have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.
TTM and Leopards have not had much to celebrate in the league as they are battling relegation. But they had a great weekend, progressing to the last eight of the cup competition at the expense of Swallows and AmaZulu respectively
TTM eliminated Swallows 4-3 on penalties after their game had ended 2-2 after extra time at a wet Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday, while on Saturday, Leopards defeated AmaZulu 1-0 at Thohoyandou.
TTM veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi was the hero as he saved two penalties to help his team dump Swallows out of the cup competition.
Thabo Mnyamane and Rhulani Manzini were on the scoresheet for the Polokwane-based outfit. Defenders Sipho Sibiya and Vuyo Mere found the back of the net for the Birds but were sent packing in the penalties.
TTM assistant coach Mpho Maleka could not stop smiling after watching his boys book a spot in the last eight. “It was a job well done. The boys executed the game plan well. We are getting better with each game. We showed character and we would like to take this dedication to the league and survive relegation,” said Maleka.
Swallows coach Brandon Truter was gracious in defeat. “Two defenders scored for us and goalscoring is a problem ... something that we need to address. Credit to TTM. We have to focus on the league,” said Truter.
Mohammed Anas scored the only goal to help Leopards stun AmaZulu in Venda. Coach Lehlohonolo Seema hopes the win would boost their confidence ahead of their bottom-of-the-table clash against Maritzburg United tomorrow. “We needed this win. We dedicated this to our fans. We need this spirit for the big game against Maritzburg. I am happy for the players. We have a big game coming up,” said Seema
In Friday’s other match, Cape Town All Stars edged Cape Town Spurs 5-3 on penalties after the sides had deadlocked 3-3 after extra time.
