TTM, Leopards chalk up shock cup victories

Limpopo teams Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Black Leopards have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

TTM and Leopards have not had much to celebrate in the league as they are battling relegation. But they had a great weekend, progressing to the last eight of the cup competition at the expense of Swallows and AmaZulu respectively

TTM eliminated Swallows 4-3 on penalties after their game had ended 2-2 after extra time at a wet Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday, while on Saturday, Leopards defeated AmaZulu 1-0 at Thohoyandou.

TTM veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi was the hero as he saved two penalties to help his team dump Swallows out of the cup competition.