Sundowns humiliate Algerians in Tanzania

Mamelodi Sundowns shook off a nervy first half and showed their CAF Champions League experience by humiliating a 10-man CR Belouizdad 5-1 in their second group phase match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, yesterday.

The win, earned courtesy of a brace by Themba Zwane and goals by Peter Shalulile, Lebohang Maboe and second half sub Kermit Erasmus, consolidated Downs’ lead at the summit of Group B. They now have six points, four ahead of second-placed TP Mazembe of DRC, who have played two games as well. Amir Sayoud netted the Algerian side’s goal.

The match got off to a dramatic start as Belouizdad were reduced to 10 men when Malian referee Boubou Traore issued a straight red card to centre-back Chouaib Keddad for using his hands to block Zwane’s goal-bound effort. Zwane stepped up and converted the resultant spot-kick.