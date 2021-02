“[Sports] Minister Nathi Mthethwa [previously] announced very clearly that if the presidency of Caf is won by a South African ... we will not move the headquarters of Caf from Cairo to South Africa.

“Two days after the minister’s announcement I arrived in Cairo‚ and prominent leaders came to me and said‚ ‘But how can your minister say if you win we are going to move the Caf headquarters from Cairo to South Africa’. So just for the record‚ there is no intention. ... I want to correct that.

“The second [misinformation] one is that if I am elected‚ we are going to use my position as president to undermine‚ disadvantage and embarrass Morocco. Totally incorrect. False.”

South Africa and Morocco have clashed politically over the SA’s recognition of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the disputed territory of Western Sahara‚ which was annexed by Morocco in 1975. Safa‚ at the instruction of the government‚ voted for USA‚ Canada and Mexico over Morocco as hosts of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Safa president Danny Jordaan responded to a question of Morocco being perceived as having “hijacked” control of Caf under former president Ahmad Ahmad‚ who was banned from football for five years by Fifa for ethics transgressions in November.

“I just want to deal with this concept that one country among 54 member nations can hijack an organisation. There is no such concept‚” Safa’s president said.

Samoura‚ Fifa’s secretary general‚ served as general delegate of Caf when Fifa took control of the organisation after Ahmad’ suspension. Speculation has been that Motsepe has assured Infantino that Samoura will be brought back to Caf as secretary general‚ and also that the Sundowns boss is Fifa’s preferred candidate.

“There are no agreements or any contracts that have been signed with anybody‚” Motsepe said. “You only start thinking about specific candidates if we are honoured to be elected as president.

“I must say that I know in business there is a lot of misinformation‚ but I am learning that maybe football takes the cup when it comes to misinformation.”

Jordaan‚ Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa‚ Mthethwa and Premier Soccer League chairman and Safa vice-president Irvin Khoza were panellists in the launch of Motsepe’s plan.

Influential Nigerian FA head Amaju Pinnick‚ TP Mazembe owner Moise Katumbi‚ and various Southern African FA heads who have supported Motsepe’s campaign attended.