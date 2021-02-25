Patrice Motsepe and his Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidential bid campaign moved to quash “misinformation‚ misconceptions and misrepresentations” on his candidacy as he presented his plan to restore the long-ailing continental ruling body.

Presenting his 10-point action plan 15 days ahead of the elective congress in Rabat‚ Morocco at Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday‚ Motsepe was at pains to play down the political rivalry between South Africa and Morocco that has spilled over into the football arena.

Motsepe and his SA Football Association distanced themselves from speculation that his bid was in part aimed at ending Morocco’s perceived puppet-master role in Caf‚ a concept that was also disputed.

Motsepe was presented as a unifier and the business mogul who could restore best governance to Caf. Perceptions that have circulated of Motsepe as the preferred candidate of Fifa and its president Gianni Infantino‚ and speculation Sundowns’ president has made assurances to the global body that Samoura Fatma will be brought back to Caf as secretary-general‚ were also denied.

“Let me start by correcting a matter of misinterpretation and maybe misinformation‚ and maybe more than that‚” Motsepe said.