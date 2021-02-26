Influential Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has said that he expects Patrice Motsepe to win “35 to 40” of the 54 votes in the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) presidential election on March 12.

Pinnick has campaigned for Motsepe in the Mamelodi Sundowns owner’s candidacy against Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast‚ Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya‚ to be decided in Caf’s elective congress in Rabat‚ Morrocco.

Pinnick and Cosafa (Council of Southern Africa Football Associations) president Philip Chiyangwa attended Motsepe’s launch of his 10-point plan to heal Caf at Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday.

Both were influential‚ along with SA Football Association (Safa) and Caf vice-president Danny Jordaan‚ in Madagascan Ahmad Ahmad unseating 29-year incumbent Issa Hayatou in the Caf elections of March 2017 in Addis Ababa‚ Ethiopia.

Ahmad was banned from football for five years by Fifa for ethics violations in November.

Chiyangwa‚ a panellist at Motsepe’s launch‚ restated Cosafa’s decision to vote as a block of the 14 Southern African FAs for the South African mining magnate‚ which was confirmed at their annual general meeting (AGM) in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Chiyangwa then called Pinnick to the podium‚ asking him to state the “numbers we are looking at” regarding votes expected for Motsepe’s candidacy.

“The truth is you can see me in South Africa very regularly. I’m super-excited because for the first time in football in the continent‚ Africa is about to get it right‚” Pinnick said.