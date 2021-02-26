Mamelodi Sundowns will be run by Patrice Motsepe’s oldest son‚ Thlopie Motsepe‚ as chairman of the club if his father is successful in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidential elections of March 12.

Patrice Motsepe said the title of president od Sundowns would be “retired” for the duration of his Caf presidency should he win the most votes of the 54 African football association heads at the continental body’s elective congress on Rabat‚ Morocco in two weeks’ time.

He said his wife‚ Precious Moloi-Motsepe‚ and other two sons‚ Kgosi and Kabelo‚ will have a role to play supporting Tlhopie Motsepe as head of Sundowns.

Dr Rejoice Simelani – executive director of Motsepe’s Ubuntu-Botho Investments and a nonexecutive director of its subsidiary‚ African Rainbow Capital – will be the deputy chairperson. She has been a director of Sundowns and served on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee.

Less is widely known about Thlopie as the Motsepe family have pointedly kept their family affairs out of the public spotlight. His full name is Thlopane‚ the same as the middle name of Patrice Motsepe.

“Let me talk quickly about the question about ‘Sundowns losing me’. Sundowns will never lose me‚” Motsepe said‚ answering questions at the launch of his 10-point action plan to revive Caf at Sandton Convention Centre.