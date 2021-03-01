South Africa

Consumer Line's intervention yields positive result

Lusu to finally get keys to his new house

01 March 2021 - 09:24

After Sowetan’s intervention, a Gauteng man’s dream of owning a house will soon be realised after months of trying to cut through the red tape at the National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC).

Consumer Line, which was reintroduced in February, has again yielded positive results after Alfred Lusu, 37, finally signed his R66,000 housing subsidy with the NHFC last Friday after months of waiting. His new house is in Walkerville, in the south of Johannesburg...

